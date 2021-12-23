Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) shares rose 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 166,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 74,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

