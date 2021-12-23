ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $87.25, with a volume of 868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.