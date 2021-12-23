Sessia (KICKS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,001.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $311,687.13 and $21,001.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00209538 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

