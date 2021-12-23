SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 20,789 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

