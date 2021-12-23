SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 288,991 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7,250.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.26% of 8X8 worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,799 shares of company stock worth $2,184,596. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

