SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.78. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

