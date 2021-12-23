SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $248,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock worth $2,160,740,589. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

