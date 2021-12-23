SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 6,738.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.