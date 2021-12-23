SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,540,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 32,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 239,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 65,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

