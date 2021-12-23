SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 293,896 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

