SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 84,271 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Teradata worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

