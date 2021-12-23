SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 786,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.70% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

