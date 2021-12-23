Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.