Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,824 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

