Shard One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,804.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $14,804.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

