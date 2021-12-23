Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 1,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

