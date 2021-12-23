SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $156,283.08 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $156,283.08 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,756.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.80 or 0.08079355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00321703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00896343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.00412067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00253759 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.