Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Trading Down 1.7%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

