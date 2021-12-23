Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.60

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 45901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shiseido in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

