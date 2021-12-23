ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

