Showcase Market Cap Achieves $188,015.26 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $188,015.26 and approximately $67,482.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.77 or 0.08023781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,753.53 or 0.99769216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00052589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

