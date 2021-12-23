Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.03) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

SHL stock opened at €64.94 ($72.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

