Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 536,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.