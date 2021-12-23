Sierra Capital LLC Sells 800,626 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,626 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,704,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after acquiring an additional 337,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,419,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

