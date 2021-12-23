Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.84. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 60,563 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

