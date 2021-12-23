Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,699 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

WMB stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

