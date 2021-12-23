Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NYSE:BK opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

