Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 361 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $388.05 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.27.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.