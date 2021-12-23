Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,558 shares of company stock worth $23,461,430. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,024.16 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,065.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,871.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,677.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

