Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

