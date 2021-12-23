Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $393.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

