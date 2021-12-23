Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $1.27 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 536,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.