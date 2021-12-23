Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $1.72 Million in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.