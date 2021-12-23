Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.55 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

