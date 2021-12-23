Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $79.37 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17.

