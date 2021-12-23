Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 346,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,081 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

