Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

