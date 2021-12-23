Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

