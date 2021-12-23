Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 55,882 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

