Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $2.04 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.03 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.07 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

