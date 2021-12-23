Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $25.47. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 10 shares.

SLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

