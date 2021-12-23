Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 184,181 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.