Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 1,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

