Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 13919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

