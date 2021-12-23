SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 373,733 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.54.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SkillSoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at $3,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

