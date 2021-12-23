Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $473.26 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.95 and a 200-day moving average of $438.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

