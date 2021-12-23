SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 425.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.29 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

