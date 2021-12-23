Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.30

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 82939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

SGR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.23.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

