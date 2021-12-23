Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total transaction of C$62,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.19. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.15 and a 1 year high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

