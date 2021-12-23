Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $607.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 36.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

